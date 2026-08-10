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Typhoon Dolphin soaks China’s east, disrupts life in Shanghai as Beijing braces itself for torrential rain

Strong winds shake a truck before overturning it, as Typhoon Dolphin makes landfall, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on Aug 9, in this still image obtained from social media video.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI – Torrential rain and storms in Typhoon Dolphin’s wake have swept through several provinces in China’s east, drenching the coastal region and flooding streets in Shanghai, where around 40 per cent of flights were grounded on Aug 10 due to the weather.

Dolphin packed maximum sustained winds of 151kmh near its centre when it made landfall in Zhejiang, the province to the south and west of Shanghai, on the evening of Aug 9 before weakening to a tropical storm.

Its remaining rain clouds continued to soak the eastern provinces, including Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong on Aug 10.

Many streets in Shanghai, the country’s second most populated city, were flooded, including in the main commercial centres.

The city’s two airports cancelled a total of 943 flights due to the typhoon, reducing capacity by nearly 40 per cent, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China Eastern Airlines said on Aug 10 it was trying to resume flights to Shanghai, Zhejiang and other destinations in an “orderly manner”.

Many streets in Shanghai’s suburban Jiading and Qingpu districts around the city centre remained waterlogged, according to live-streams shared by residents on social media.

The live videos, not verified by Reuters, showed people wading through knee-high murky water.

“It rained almost all night last night. When I woke up this morning, I found the neighbourhood flooded, and the streets were severely flooded,” said 39-year-old Hou Lina, who works in sales in Jiading in Shanghai.

“I’ve lived in Shanghai for 10 years, and this is the first time I’ve experienced such inconvenience from a typhoon. This is the first time I’ve encountered such widespread flooding,” she said.

In Shanghai’s Jinshan, the district authority said non-essential businesses and organisations could temporarily halt operations, classes, outdoor events and transit services, amid forecasts of continued strong winds and heavy rain on Aug 10.

Powerful winds and lashing rain flipped over a truck in Zhejiang’s Wenzhou, a video posted on TikTok on Aug 9 showed. It was not clear what happened to the driver.

Rain and flood warnings for Beijing

The strongest typhoon to hit China in 2026, Dolphin is forecast to move deeper inland to the central provinces of Hubei and Henan in the coming days while also pushing moisture north.

The authorities in the capital Beijing raised warnings for torrential rain and said the city was prepared to activate its flood control response on the morning of Aug 11.

Beijing is expected to experience “significant rainfall” from Aug 11 to 13, with the authorities warning of the risk of flash floods in the city and landslides in the surrounding mountainous areas.

The typhoon had already travelled 6,000km before it made landfall, giving it a life cycle three times longer than an ordinary typhoon , and bringing with it an ultra-large cloud system that enveloped China’s east , CCTV said in another report.

Dolphin’s impact was also being compared to Typhoon Doksuri in 2023, which caused destruction in south-eastern Fujian province and unleashed record-breaking rainfall in Beijing.

As the storm clouds meet colder air in the north, Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei will need to brace themselves for rains into Aug 13, CCTV said. REUTERS