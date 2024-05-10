Stinky tofu tycoon smells success

CHANGSHA - For most, it smells somewhat odd, yet tastes delicious.

If every city had its own unique dish or snack, the one defining Changsha, capital of Central China’s Hunan province, should be its “fragrant” stinky tofu.

The popular offering is made after soybeans undergo various processes such as sifting, soaking, grinding, filtering, boiling and fermenting. Raw bean curd is soaked in brine, emitting a pungent smell that can be a turn-off for the uninitiated.

In fact, frankly put, people either love it or hate it.

Stinky tofu is what has helped the business venture of Mr Lu Lucheng, chief executive of Hey Hey Black, transform from a street stall in 2009 into a food chain with more than 1,800 locations nationwide.

Every day, more than 800,000 squares of stinky tofu are sold by the company, making it a representative for local food in Changsha.

The company’s sales revenue reached more than 500 million yuan (S$93.7 million) in 2023, which means it has basically recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Lu said.

Changsha stinky tofu dates back to the Qing Dynasty (1644 to 1911) when a woman began frying discarded tofu in oil and stumbled upon a dish that would become a pillar of Hunan’s thriving street food culture.

The black tofu cubes with a funky odor possess unique qualities for seasoned local chefs. By examining the color, shape, scent and texture, they select the best bean curds and deep-fry them with oil. This is how a bowl of crispy stinky tofu is made.

There are numerous stinky tofu stores in the city, but what makes Mr Lu’s shops special is that his products are poked with holes and filled with broth and local chilli sauce, before being garnished with coriander and diced radish.

“We also stick to the traditional way of making stinky tofu and adhere to it to the extreme,” he said.

The tofu is super crispy on the surface, just like crackers, and tender on the inside, maintaining the original softness of tofu, he said.

“When you go to the extreme, the iconic Changsha stinky tofu becomes delightful for visitors, who find the dish lives up to its reputation.”

At Huangxing South Road pedestrian street, a bustling commercial section of Changsha’s Tianxin district, 19-year-old Luo Cuiti bought a bowl of stinky tofu from a Hey Hey Black shop recently.

Tourists holding bowls of stinky tofu were seen everywhere, with many lining up to buy freshly made servings at the company’s stores along the street.

The company also owns dozens of stores in Wuyi business center where the street is located, a must-visit for tourists.