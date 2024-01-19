News analysis

Steady, reliable, humorous: Liu Jianchao seen as China’s clear choice for next foreign minister

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Chinese Communist Party Minister Liu Jianchao (sat across him) at the State Department in Washington on Jan 12. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
6 min ago
Published
6 min ago
BEIJING - Six months after China sacked its foreign minister under mysterious and unexplained circumstances, it could be close to naming a successor, potentially during its annual parliamentary season in March.

Political pundits have their money on seasoned diplomat Liu Jianchao, after he made a recent high-profile visit to the United States where he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, and spoke at an event organised by think-tank Council on Foreign Relations.

