‘Start talking about death earlier’: China to improve palliative care with some help from Singapore

Ms Zhou Jiayi sought palliative care help after her father was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHOU JIAYI

Michelle Ng

BEIJING When Ms Zhou Jiayi’s father was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024, her family thought they had some time to explore treatment options.

Instead, his condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing Ms Zhou, her mother and her brother into a series of difficult conversations not only about treatment but also his final wishes. Differing opinions prompted the daughter to

seek professional help from a palliative care team

she found on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

