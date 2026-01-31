For subscribers
‘Start talking about death earlier’: China to improve palliative care with some help from Singapore
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
BEIJING – When Ms Zhou Jiayi’s father was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024, her family thought they had some time to explore treatment options.
Instead, his condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing Ms Zhou, her mother and her brother into a series of difficult conversations not only about treatment but also his final wishes. Differing opinions prompted the daughter to seek professional help from a palliative care team
seek professional help from a palliative care teamshe found on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.