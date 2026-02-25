Starbucks to launch Aerocano drink in South Korea on Feb 26

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Starbucks said South Korea was a natural starting point for the launch of the Aerocano because of its love for the Americano.

SEOUL – Starbucks is set to debut its new Aerocano drink in South Korea on Feb 26 .

The global coffee chain said South Korea was a natural starting point for the launch of its new Aerocano drink because of its deeply rooted cafe culture that embraces iced Americanos at any time of the year.

The Aerocano is made by injecting air into iced espresso, creating a creamy texture and lighter mouthfeel and producing a cascading, waterfall-like effect as microscopic bubbles form a velvety foam.

From 2023 through 2025, iced Americanos accounted for more than 70 per cent of all Americanos sold annually at Starbucks Korea.

“We were looking for a market that is very dynamic and highly influential in the global coffee landscape,” said Ms Aleksandra Orsolic, senior product manager at Starbucks Asia Pacific, during a press meeting on Feb 25 .

“ South Korea became a very obvious choice,” Ms Orsolic noted, citing customers who love discovering and sharing new coffee experiences.

“We wanted to show appreciation both for this very vibrant market, but also for its customers who love coffee.”

Starbucks Korea described the Aerocano as an extension of the Americano experience, expanding its line-up of black coffees – brewed coffee, cold brew and Americano.

“Now customers have one more option to choose from,” a company official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK