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Starbucks Korea offers full refunds for prepaid cards amid boycott backlash

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Refunds can be requested via the Starbucks mobile application.

Refunds can be requested via the Starbucks mobile application.

PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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SEOUL – Starbucks Korea on May 26 said it will temporarily allow those with Starbucks’ prepaid cards to get full refunds regardless of the amount in the wake of its controversial “Tank Day” marketing campaign last week.

According to Starbucks Korea, the refund period will run from June 1 to 14. Typically, the company would only allow refunds after customers spent more than 60 per cent of the total prepaid amount.

“With hefty responsibility and spirit of self-reflection, we decided to loosen the regulations to minimise inconveniences for the customers who have recently asked for a refund,” said a Starbucks official.

The refund can be requested via the Starbucks mobile application. The transaction will be made within seven business days after the refund request.

The upper limit for a refund is 2 million won (S$1,700), which is the maximum amount one can preload on a Starbucks card.

According to Starbucks Korea’s audit report, its prepaid funds stood at 427.6 billion won at the end of 2025, up 8.22 per cent from the previous year. In 2025, Starbucks Korea logged record-setting 3.24 trillion won in sales and 173 billion won in operating profit. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.