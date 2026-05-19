Starbucks Korea head fired after promotion sparks public uproar

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– South Korea’s food conglomerate Shinsegae Group has fired the head of Starbucks Korea after a promotion campaign sparked public uproar on the anniversary of pro-democracy protests.

Shinsegae, the South Korean licensee of the US coffee chain, said in a statement on May 18 that chairman Chung Yong-jin sacked Mr Sohn Jeong-hyun, the head of Starbucks Korea, for carrying out “inappropriate marketing”.

Hours earlier, the coffee chain launched a “Tank Day” promotion, which South Koreans saw as a reminder of military tanks ramming protesters who fought against the dictatorship in the 1980s.

The promotion offered discounts to customers who bought tumblers. The campaign used wording that recalled a former South Korean official’s explanation for the death of a student protester in 1987, who was found to have been tortured.

South Korea marked Democratisation Movement Day on May 18, the anniversary of the student-led Gwangju uprising. Hundreds, and possibly thousands, are believed to have been killed when citizens rose against military ​dictator Chun Doo-hwan ​on May ⁠18, 1980.

Starbucks Korea posted a statement on its website apologising for the promotion.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on social media platform X that he was “enraged” and demanded the company apologise to the families of people killed during the uprising. REUTERS