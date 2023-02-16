News analysis

Squid, pineapples and fish: KMT polishes its branding ahead of 2024 presidential race

Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that Beijing would work with the island to allow the resumption of Taiwanese agricultural and fishery imports. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
3 hours ago
Published
February 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TAIPEI – Struggling Taiwanese farmers and fishermen could soon sell their pineapples, squid and fish to the lucrative Chinese market again – and Taiwan’s opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) will be able to claim credit for it.

Days after KMT vice-chairman Andrew Hsia met top Chinese officials in Beijing on Feb 9 and 10, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Beijing would work with the island to allow the resumption of Taiwanese agricultural and fishery imports, banned sporadically since March 2021.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top