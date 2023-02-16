Squid, pineapples and fish: KMT polishes its branding ahead of 2024 presidential race

TAIPEI – Struggling Taiwanese farmers and fishermen could soon sell their pineapples, squid and fish to the lucrative Chinese market again – and Taiwan’s opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) will be able to claim credit for it.

Days after KMT vice-chairman Andrew Hsia met top Chinese officials in Beijing on Feb 9 and 10, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Beijing would work with the island to allow the resumption of Taiwanese agricultural and fishery imports, banned sporadically since March 2021.