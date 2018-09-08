SPS Tan Wu Meng representing Singapore at North Korea's 70th anniversary celebrations

SINGAPORE - Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs) (Trade and Industry) Dr Tan Wu Meng is representing Singapore to attend events related to the 70th anniversary of the founding of North Korea at the invitation of Pyongyang.

Dr Tan is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the three-day trip which ends on Monday (Sept 10).

North Korea will be holding a massive performance known as the "Mass Games", one of several high profile events, including a military parade, on Sunday (Sept 9) to mark the anniversary.