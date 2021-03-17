Spring's in the air

PHOTO: XINHUA
Thousands of residents and tourists strolling along Jimingsi Road in Nanjing, capital of eastern China's Jiangsu province, to enjoy the view of cherry blossoms lining the street.

There is a famous cherry tree near the Jiming Temple located along the road.

It blooms about 10 days earlier than the other cherry trees around it, and is called "the courier of cherry blossom season", which means that the cherry blossom season in Nanjing starts as soon as it blooms, according to a report in Chinanews.

Other sites in Nanjing to view the spring blossom include Xuanwu Lake. It is now an annual pilgrimage for many to witness the start of spring in Nanjing. 

