Spring weather in South Korea till Feb 21 before sudden temperature drop

Seoul is forecast to record a daytime high of around 16 deg C on Feb 21, extending the recent warm spell.

– Premature spring warmth is expected to continue until Feb 21 in South Korea, with daytime highs reaching up to 20 deg C before temperatures return to seasonal averages on Feb 22, the weather authorities said on Feb 20.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, clear skies and mild conditions are forecast nationwide on Feb 21, with daytime highs between 6 dec C and 20 deg C. Morning lows are expected to fall as low as minus 2 deg C in some areas, but as high as 13 deg C in others.

But temperatures are expected to drop sharply from Feb 22. Daytime highs in Seoul are forecast to fall to around 10 deg C on Feb 22 and further to about 3 deg C on Feb 23.

Rain of up to 5mm is expected in the central parts of the Korean peninsula on Feb 22, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of up to 55kmh.

Rain or snow is again forecast nationwide on Feb 24.

With large temperature fluctuations expected between this week and next, the weather agency advised the public to take extra care in managing their health.

While the southernmost island province of Jeju is already seeing rapeseed flowers in bloom and plum blossoms emerging in southern regions, full-scale spring flowering across the country is expected to begin in mid-March.

According to private weather service Weather Eye, forsythia flowers are expected to bloom on Jeju around March 14 and in Seoul around March 22, followed by cherry blossoms and other spring flowers at similar times.

Spring flower blooming in 2026 is forecast to occur up to eight days earlier than the seasonal average, largely due to warmer temperatures linked to climate change. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK