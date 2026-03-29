Spring blossoms bloom across South Korea

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Visitors hiking Mount Eungbong in Seoul, where forsythia blossoms, the Korean symbol of spring, are in full bloom, on March 23.

Visitors crowd the streets along cherry blossom-lined streams and railway tracks in Jinhae, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, as the nation’s largest spring flower festival draws large numbers from its first weekend.

The annual Jinhae Gunhangje Festival opened on March 27 , returning to a festive atmosphere after a subdued event in 2025 , when most programmes were cancelled due to large wildfires in the Yeongnam region.

Cherry blossoms near Yeojwacheon began blooming on March 24 , attracting early visitors even before the opening. By morning on March 28 , tourists had already filled major viewing spots, including Yeojwacheon and Gyeonghwa Station, where tour buses lined up and families and couples posed for photos beneath pale pink blossoms.

Bloom conditions have been favourable, helped by mild daytime temperatures hovering around 20 deg C in recent days.

Further south, cherry blossoms have also begun to bloom on Jeju Island, signalling the true arrival of spring. Festivals taking place this weekend at popular spots in Jeju City, include Jeonnong-ro and the king cherry blossom road in Jangjeon-ri, Aewol-eup.

Among 13 observation points nationwide, cherry blossoms have also been recorded in Gyeongju’s Bomun Tourist Complex, Busan’s Namcheon-dong and Daegu’s E-World. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK