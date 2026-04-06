Sport or study? South Korea divided over student-athlete rules

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South Korea’s long-standing elite-centred sports system has been credited with producing Olympic medallists, but has also faced sustained criticism.

SEOUL – South Korea is grappling with a growing divide over student-athletes, as sports groups push to ease academic requirements while civic groups warn against weakening protections aimed at safeguarding education.

The debate has intensified as participation in school sports declines and the government remains stalled over reforms that satisfy neither side, underscoring broader questions over how the country should balance athletic performance with education.

Push to ease academic thresholds

The proposals are part of a broader shift away from South Korea’s long-standing elite-centred sports system, which has historically focused on producing top athletes for international competition at the expense of academia.

Under that model, talented students were identified early and developed through intensive training programmes, often supported by institutional backing and educational concessions such as reduced class hours or university admission based on athletic performance.

The approach, which prioritised results at the highest levels, has been credited with producing Olympic medallists and elevating the country’s global sporting profile.

However, the system also faced sustained criticism for neglecting student-athletes’ right to education and limiting their career options.

Critics said the rigid hierarchy between coaches and athletes, combined with a closed training environment, has left young athletes vulnerable to abuse and social isolation.

Momentum for reform began building after the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in 2007 urged a move away from the elite-focused system.

The push intensified following the #MeToo movement in sports and the death of triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon in 2020, which exposed systemic problems within the training environment.

These developments helped drive policy changes aimed at strengthening academic requirements and ensuring student-athletes maintain a baseline level of education.

Clash over student rights

The current policy was introduced to ensure student-athletes receive a basic education and are better prepared for careers beyond sports, where only a small share ultimately succeed professionally.

Civic groups say that easing the requirement risks reversing hard-won progress. They argue it risks a return to an elite-centred system that could reintroduce structural problems tied to excessive training and limited oversight.

“Athletes had little choice but to endure corporal punishment, as many had trained only from a young age and feared they would not succeed outside of sports,” Representative Park Jeung of the ruling Democratic Party said in a local media interview.

Critics of the rule, however, say it unfairly restricts opportunities and imposes rigid standards that do not reflect the realities of student-athletes’ schedules.

The Athletes’ Commission of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee ( KSOC) said earlier in 2026 that 3,187 middle school students were barred from competitions after falling short in a single semester, calling the policy discriminatory.

The commission also argued that the system stigmatises athletes by portraying them as academically underperforming and framing them as likely to fail outside sports.

The debate is particularly acute at the middle school level, where education is mandatory and alternatives such as online coursework are not available, according to Mr Kim Hyun-soo, executive director at Civic Network for Justice in Sport.

He added that uncertainty over career prospects already discourages many students from pursuing athletics, noting that only a limited number turn professional and that professional careers are typically short.

Government yet to act

Despite years of debate, the government has yet to present a clear policy on how to move forward.

President Lee Jae Myung pledged during his 2022 campaign to review policies that hinder elite sports development, but has made little mention of the issue since his 2025 campaign.

The lack of follow-through has contributed to continued uncertainty among stakeholders.

Sports Minister Chae Hwi-young said during his confirmation hearings in 2025 that he would discuss revisions with the Education Ministry, while Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin has emphasised the need to balance academics and athletics.

Amid the stalemate, calls for revision continue from both supporters and critics of the rule, who say the current system fails to reflect the realities of school sports.

A 2025 survey by Kyonggi University found that 76.1 per cent of parents and more than 80 per cent of student-athletes supported abolishing or revising the system, suggesting broad dissatisfaction with the current framework.

“It remains unclear what level of performance warrants a competition ban or constitutes a minimum academic standard,” said Dr Kim Ki-han, a physical education professor at Seoul National University. “Standards vary across schools, yet a uniform grading system is applied.”

Even some supporters of the policy agree that adjustments may be needed, highlighting the difficulty of striking a balance between maintaining educational standards and supporting athletic development. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK