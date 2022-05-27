S'pore, Japan pledge to work together to preserve peace

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong pledged to work together to preserve regional peace and stability at their summit yesterday.

PM Lee, noting that ties with Japan form one of Singapore's most important bilateral relationships in Asia, said: "At a time of shifting strategic balance in Asia and major troubles in the world, especially in Ukraine recently, it is especially important for us to work together with each other bilaterally as well as in regional and international fora."

Mr Kishida said Singapore is a key partner with which "to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law".

"While firmly opposing any actions that threaten our shared principles, I look forward to working hand in hand with Singapore to bring about a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added.

A statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said PM Lee informed Mr Kishida of the Republic's decision to participate in the World Expo in Osaka in 2025.

Yesterday was PM Lee's third day of a four-day working visit to Japan. Earlier, he spoke at the Future of Asia conference and had lunch with Japanese business representatives.

At their meeting, the two leaders announced a Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue, to be chaired at the vice-ministerial or permanent secretary level, so as to enhance bilateral economic ties.

Japan was Singapore's eighth-largest trading partner last year, while they were each other's top Asian investor as at end-2020.

They then witnessed the exchange of two agreements.

The first, on digital government transformation between Singapore's GovTech and the Japan Digital Agency, will focus on the exchange of know-how in areas such as digital identity, artificial intelligence and the cloud.

The second pact, between Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and the Japan External Trade Organisation, will facilitate greater access for start-ups in digital and green transformation.

EnterpriseSG chief executive officer Png Cheong Boon told The Straits Times that the latter agreement will "better connect our respective innovation and start-up ecosystems" while also growing collaboration between start-ups and large corporations.

"Our enterprises can seize emerging opportunities in the digital and green economy and compete on a global scale," he said.

Walter Sim