Singapore community in Hong Kong raises over $304,000 to support victims of Tai Po fire

The Singapore community in Hong Kong said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy, expressing condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the fire.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore community in Hong Kong has raised over $304,000 to support victims of Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in seven decades, which claimed the lives of 160 people and left thousands homeless .

In a statement on Dec 17, the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong, Singapore International School (Hong Kong), Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong) and Singapore Association Hong Kong said they had together raised HK$1,830,482 (S$304,138), which will be contributed to the support fund set up by the Hong Kong government to assist the victims of the fire.

Several Hong Kong-based Singapore companies and individuals have also separately made donations and contributions in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, said the organisations.

“The Hong Kong people have proven time and time again that their Lion Rock Spirit and resilience will always shine through in the face of adversity,” the organisations said, referring to the term for Hong Kong’s collective never-say-die attitude coined in the 1970s.

“During this difficult time, the Singapore community in Hong Kong stands together with Hong Kong and its people.”

Those who still wish to make donations can contact these Singapore entities for more information:

Singapore International School (Hong Kong)

The Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong)

Singapore Association Hong Kong

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in seven decades, which took nearly two days to extinguish after it broke out on Nov 26 , saw thousands lose their homes.

The fire ripped through a housing complex in Tai Po district in the New Territories , engulfing seven of the eight 31-storey residential blocks, all of which were occupied.

Many of the residents who were evacuated from their homes are putting up in shelters around Tai Po or other public spaces in the city that have been opened for those affected.

Others have sought refuge in the homes of friends and relatives.

The tragedy also triggered a wave of support from the local community , with volunteers from all walks of life coming out in full force to help those affected.

Survivors of the blaze have continued to struggle with the trauma of losing their homes and loved ones .

The authorities have opened investigations into the cause of the blaze and why it had spread so quickly.

So far, more than a dozen individuals have been arrested, and preliminary findings pinpoint mesh netting, styrofoam boards and a lack of follow-through in safety regulations as factors contributing to the fire.

An independent investigation into the fire is expected to conclude in nine months.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said the government would work with the city’s legislature to “drive institutional reform” in the aftermath of the fire, following public calls and petitions seeking greater government accountability and improved oversight of the construction sector.