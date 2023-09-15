Speculation deepens over fate of absent Chinese defence minister

BEIJING - Speculation surrounding the fate of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu – who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks – has deepened after scheduled meetings with Singaporean and Vietnamese officials were called off.

While his absence has been attributed to health reasons, latest revelations on how he has been placed under investigations follow a recent shake-up of the Chinese military leadership over corruption allegations, and has raised doubts about his political future.

Mr Rahm Emanuel, the United States’ Ambassador to Japan, posted on X on Friday that General Li was a “no-show for his trip to Vietnam” and “absent from his scheduled meeting with the Singaporean Chief of Navy”.

It is unclear which meeting the US diplomat was referring to, but Singapore’s Navy Chief, Rear Admiral Sean Wat, had made an introductory trip to China from Sept 4 to 9, including to Beijing, where he met his navy counterparts.

Top commanders of foreign militaries often call on the defence minister during such official visits. Singapore’s Ministry of Defence had not responded by press time when asked to confirm the supposed meeting.

Reuters reported on Thursday that an annual meeting on border defence Gen Li was to have with Vietnamese officials a week ago had been postponed due to the minister having a “health condition”.

But a report from the Financial Times suggested that Gen Li – who was last seen in public in late August – was in trouble, citing US officials who believe that he was under investigation and has been stripped of his duties.

A later report said he was being investigated over procurement of military equipment. Gen Li served as chief of the Equipment Development Department from 2017 to 2022, and was appointed as defence minister in March 2023.

A post published on the department’s WeChat channel in July said it was carrying out an investigation into violations of equipment procurement rules, and called for the public to submit information on such activities that have taken place since October 2017.

Gen Li’s absence follows abrupt leadership changes in the People’s Liberation Army – which observers believe is part of an ongoing corruption purge – but has also raised questions about political stability, coming soon after the removal of Mr Qin Gang as foreign minister in July after a month-long absence that was reportedly spurred by an alleged affair.

Prior to that, General Li Yuchao, the former commander of the Rocket Force unit, was not seen for months before he was replaced in July, along with his deputy. Rumours had swirled that he was taken away by the authorities for suspected espionage involving his son, who was studying in the United States.

Asked about the leadership changes, China’s Defence Ministry spokesman, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, had said on Aug 31 that “we will investigate every case and crack down on every corrupt official”.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not provide further clarity as to Gen Li’s whereabouts on Friday. Asked why he had skipped the Vietnam meeting and if he was under investigation, the ministry’s spokeswoman Mao Ning said: “I am not aware of the situation you have described.”