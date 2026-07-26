Southern China drenched as Typhoon Noul makes landfall

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Noul, which means the glow of sunrise or sunset in Korean, is the 12th typhoon in the Pacific in 2026 and the third to hit China in July.

HONG KONG – Typhoon Noul made landfall early on July 26 in southern China, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds across Guangdong province and neighbouring Hong Kong, prompting the cancellation of flights at Hong Kong’s international airport.

Noul, which means the glow of sunrise or sunset in Korean, is the 12th typhoon in the Pacific in 2026 and the third to hit China in July . It has forced the relocation of more than 340,000 people in Guangdong province, authorities said on July 25.

The typhoon is weakening as it moves further inland, Hong Kong’s Observatory said on July 26, adding that strong gales continue to affect much of the city.

The Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning for heavy rain and cautioned residents about flash floods. Rain exceeding 30mm an hour has fallen and is expected to continue, it said.

Authorities in the Asian financial hub raised the storm alert to Typhoon Signal No. 9 early on July 26 as the storm passed within 80km of Hong Kong, before downgrading it to Signal No. 8 at 7.10am.

Typhoon Signal No. 8, which keeps most businesses and transport links closed, will be in place until at least noon, the observatory said.

Airport authorities said flight operations will gradually begin resuming after 6pm on July 26. REUTERS