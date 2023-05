South Korea’s Yoon says nuclear consultative group upgrades US alliance

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that a planned nuclear consultative group and new partnerships on supply chains and science and technology are an “upgrade” to the country’s alliance with the United States.

Mr Yoon held a summit with US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 26, during which they agreed to step up nuclear planning over North Korea by launching the consultative group, as anxiety grows in Seoul over Pyongyang’s weapons programmes and the American nuclear umbrella.

The summit also produced agreements on cybersecurity, electric vehicles and batteries, quantum technology, foreign assistance and economic investment.

“The alliance has gotten a nuclear-based upgrade, and expanded to include supply chain, industrial and science and technology alliances,” Mr Yoon told a cabinet meeting. REUTERS