South Korea's Yoon says China can change North Korea's behaviour if it wants

SEOUL - China not only has the responsibility but the capability to influence North Korea’s behaviour, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said, calling on Beijing to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

In a wide-ranging interview on Monday, Mr Yoon urged China, North Korea’s closest ally, to fulfil its responsibilities as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and said not doing so would lead to an influx of military assets to the region.

“What is sure is that China has the capability to influence North Korea, and China has the responsibility to engage in the process,” Mr Yoon said in his office. It was up to Beijing to decide whether it would exert that influence for peace and stability, he added.

North Korea’s actions were leading to increased defence spending in countries around the region, including Japan, and more deployment of American warplanes and ships, Mr Yoon noted.

It was in China’s interest to make its “best efforts” to induce North Korea to denuclearise, he said.

Amid a record year for missile tests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week his country intends to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force. South Korean and US officials say Pyongyang may be preparing to resume testing nuclear bombs for the first time since 2017.

North Korea’s tests overshadowed multiple gatherings this month of international leaders, including the Group of 20 conference in Bali, where Mr Yoon pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations. Mr Xi urged Seoul to improve relations with Pyongyang.

Ahead of the G20, US President Joe Biden told Mr Xi that Beijing had an obligation to attempt to talk North Korea out of conducting a seventh nuclear test, although he said it was unclear whether China had the ability to do so. Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Mr Jake Sullivan, said before the meeting that Mr Biden would warn Mr Xi that North Korea’s continued pursuit of weapons development would lead to an enhanced US military presence in the region, something Beijing is not keen to see.

South Korea and the United States have agreed to deploy more US “strategic assets” such as aircraft carriers and long-range bombers to the area, but Mr Yoon said he did not expect changes to the 28,500 American ground forces stationed in South Korea.

When asked what South Korea and its partners would do in the event that North Korea conducts a new test, Mr Yoon vowed a response “not seen in the past”, but did not elaborate.

“It would be extremely unwise for North Korea to conduct a seventh nuclear test,” he said.

“We must respond consistently, and in lockstep with each other,” Mr Yoon said, blaming a lack of consistency in the international response for the failure of three decades of North Korea policy.

China fought beside the North in the 1950-53 Korean War and has backed it economically and diplomatically ever since, but analysts say Beijing may have limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb Pyongyang. China says it enforces the UNSC sanctions, which it voted for, but has since called for them to be eased and, along with Russia, blocked US-led attempts to impose new sanctions.

Boosting ties and coordination with Washington is the core of Mr Yoon’s foreign policy, a focus highlighted by the main item on his desk: a sign saying “The Buck Stops Here”, a gift from Mr Biden.