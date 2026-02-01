South Korea’s viral dessert ‘Dubai chewy cookies’ reach namesake city

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The cookie is a Korean reinterpretation of Dubai’s “Dubai chocolate” - made with pistachio spread, white chocolate, kunafa, marshmallows and cocoa powder.

- The “Dubai chewy cookie” , a Korean-made treat that has swept South Korea, has finally landed in the Middle Eastern city it borrowed its name from.

Time Out Dubai, an online lifestyle magazine, listed the dessert among the top nine food trends expected to take off in the city i n 2026 .

According to the article, a cafe in Dubai has begun selling the treat, with each “cookie” priced at 29 dirhams (S$10) .

The outlet also shared a video on Instagram on Jan 23 featuring the dessert being sold at Gato Cake Studio in the Al Mina district.

Better known by its Korean abbreviation “dujjonku”, the dessert rose to prominence through social media, with posts by K-pop stars and influencers fuelling long queues and instant sell-outs.

The cookie is a South Korean reinterpretation of Dubai’s “Dubai chocolate”, which also went viral in South Korea in 2024.

Made with pistachio spread, white chocolate, butter-fried kunafa, marshmallows and cocoa powder, the dessert is known for its chewy exterior and dense centre.

Given Dubai’s strong preference for pistachio-based sweets, Time Out Dubai predicted the trend could resonate with local consumers as well. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK