South Korea's suicide rate for children and teens rose in 2021

The upward trend was attributed to the so-called “corona blue”, or depression that was partly triggered by the social distancing rules designed to curb the pandemic. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

SEOUL – The rate of suicide among South Korean children and teens rose last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, data from the statistical office showed.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people under the age of 17 stood at 2.7 in 2021, up from 2.5 a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

After rising from 1.2 in 2000 to 2.6 in 2009, the youth suicide rate declined to 1.4 in 2015 before advancing from 2.1 in 2019 to 2.5 in 2020, and to 2.7 in 2021.

The upward trend was attributed to the so-called “corona blue”, or depression that was partly triggered by the social distancing rules designed to curb the pandemic.

The suicide rate for those aged 15 to 17 slipped from 9.9 in 2020 to 9.5 in 2021, but the rate for those aged 12 to 14 surged from 3.2 to 5.0 in the same period.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people for those under the age of 17 who suffered child abuse reached a record high of 502.2 in 2021, a sharp rise from 401.6 in the previous year.

This came about as children and teen stayed at home longer during the pandemic. XINHUA

Helplines

• National Care Hotline:

1800-202-6868 (8am - 8pm)

Mental well-being

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline:

6389-2222 (24 hours)

• Samaritans of Singapore:

1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

• Singapore Association for Mental Health:

1800-283-7019

• Silver Ribbon Singapore:

6386-1928

• Tinkle Friend:

1800-274-4788 and www.tinklefriend.sg

• Community Health Assessment Team:

6493-6500/1 and www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling):

1800-377-2252

• TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers):

6804-6555

• Care Corner Counselling Centre:

1800-353-5800

Online resources

mindline.sg

My Mental Health

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service

Tinkle Friend

Community Health Assessment Team

More On This Topic
South Korea’s education success is faltering in evolving economy: Report
'It felt like my insides were crying': China Covid-19 curbs hit youth mental health

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top