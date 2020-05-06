South Korea's spy agency says no signs North Korea's Kim Jong Un received heart surgery

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary, on March 17, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday (May 6) there are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received heart surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure.

(This story is developing.)

 

