South Korea’s reputation abroad reaches new peak, powered by cultural content: Survey

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Other factors that contributed positively to South Korea’s image included modern lifestyle and culture, products and brands and economic development.

SEOUL - South Korea’s national image abroad has reached its highest level since the government began tracking the metric in 2018, with cultural content emerging as the single biggest driver of rising favourability, according to a new survey released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Jan 20 .

The 2025 Korea National Image Survey revealed that 82.3 per cent of respondents held a favourable view of South Korea. This marks a 3.3 percentage point increase from 2024 and is also the highest figure recorded in the survey’s history.

The poll was conducted throughout October 2025, surveying 13,000 people across 26 countries, the ministry said.

By country, the United Arab Emirates posted the highest favourability towards South Korea at 94.8 per cent, followed by Egypt at 94 per cent, the Philippines at 91.4 per cent, Turkey at 90.2 per cent, India at 89 per cent and South Africa at 88.8 per cent.

The ministry said the strong results from the Middle East and Africa may reflect a positive environment for cooperation, shaped by increasingly active exchanges between South Korea and countries in those regions.

Thailand and Britain recorded some of the largest year-on-year gains.

Favourability in Thailand rose 9.4 percentage points, from 76.8 per cent to 86.2 per cent, rebounding after a sharp dip in 2024 . The UK’s score climbed 9.2 percentage points to 87.4 per cent, marking the first time it has exceeded the overall average and making it the only European country to do so, the ministry said.

China and Japan posted comparatively low favourability ratings at 62.8 per cent and 42.2 per cent respectively, but both improved f rom 2024 , up 3.6 percentage points for China and 5.4 points for Japan.

Japan’s figure was the highest recorded since the survey began.

Although South Koreans’ favourability toward their own country rose by 8.2 percentage points to 60.4 per cent fro m 2024 , it still lagged well behind the global average, highlighting a continuing gap between how Koreans view their country and how it is perceived abroad.

Cultural content leads

Asked what most positively shaped their overall perception of South Korea, respondents most frequently cited cultural content, including K-pop, dramas and films, with 45.2 per cent selecting it as the top factor.

Cultural content resonated most strongly among respondents in their 20s and younger, while those aged 50 and above were more likely to mention South Korean products and brands.

This influence was particularly strong in the Asia-Pacific region, with 69.3 per cent of respondents from the Philippines citing cultural content as a major reason for their favourable view of South Korea, followed by Japan (64.4 per cent), Indonesia (59.5 per cent) and Vietnam (58.4 per cent).

Other factors that contributed positively to South Korea’s image included modern lifestyle and culture (31.9 per cent), products and brands (28.7 per cent), and economic development (21.2 per cent).

In the Middle East and Africa, economic factors such as South Korean brands and perceptions of South Korea’s economic level played a larger role alongside cultural appeal, the ministry said.

The survey found that people most commonly encountered South Korea through video platforms (64.4 per cent), followed by social media (56.6 per cent), websites (46.7 per cent) and broadcast media (32.8 per cent).

When asked which South Korean figure had the most positive impact on South Korea’s image, respondents most frequently named BTS. Other top answers included football star Son Heung-min, girl group Blackpink and actor Lee Min-ho, followed by Jungkook of BTS and President Lee Jae Myung.

‘Great place to visit, difficult place to live’

In addition to the quantitative survey, the ministry said it conducted in-depth interviews with around 70 highly engaged South Korea observers, including international students in the country, foreign correspondents and foreign nationals living overseas.

While South Korea was previously associated largely with security tension on the peninsula and K-pop idols, respondents said their interest has broadened to include the country’s culture, economy, society and politics.

Interviewees evaluated South Korea’s democracy positively, citing what the ministry described as strong “resilience”, the ability of South Korean society to overcome political turmoil through civic engagement.

At the same time, the report noted that global audiences increasingly see Korea through a dual lens: a dynamic cultural powerhouse, but also a society shaped by intense competition and underlying tensions.

South Korea received its highest score for being perceived as an “innovative country with advanced technology” at 80.3 points, but ranked near the bottom for “caring for the socially vulnerable” (66.6) and “embracing cultural diversity” (67.7). Social inclusiveness was also identified as a major negative factor affecting favourability.

While South Korea’s convenient infrastructure and public safety perception drew strong responses, foreign observers pointed to signs of social fatigue beneath the surface.

International students, in particular, were described as arriving with high expectations shaped by K-content, but later reporting “invisible barriers” in everyday life — reinforcing the perception that South Korea is “a great place to visit, but a difficult place to live”.

Based on findings from the in-depth interviews, the report suggested that aligning more closely with global standards on labour, human rights, the environment and gender equality – while strengthening social inclusiveness and reducing barriers faced by outsiders – will be increasingly important for South Korea’s long-term credibility.

It also noted that more balanced communication, acknowledging both South Korea’s strengths and its challenges, could help sustain international trust and engagement. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK