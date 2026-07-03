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South Korea’s president to attend NATO summit in Ankara and visit Mongolia

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and take part in a group summit with leaders from Indo-Pacific countries in Ankara.

SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, from July 7 to 8, Seoul’s national security adviser said on July 3 .

Lee aims to build defence industry cooperation between South Korea and NATO member countries, Wi Sung-lac told a press briefing.

In Ankara, Lee will meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and take part in a group summit with leaders from Indo-Pacific countries, including Japan, New Zealand and Australia, Wi said.

He will also attend the NATO defence industry forum and deliver a speech at one of its sessions.

“As geopolitical instability deepens, NATO member states are increasing their defence spending and also pursuing efforts to strengthen their own domestic defence production capabilities,” Wi said.

“South Korea, which is not a NATO member, must advance partnerships with NATO based on the alliance’s standards to facilitate exports of defence materials,” he said.

Lee’s office is arranging more summits with leaders of other countries for defence cooperation, Wi said without elaborating.

After the two-day trip to Turkey, Lee will arrive in Ulaanbaatar on July 9 for a three-day state visit at the invitation of Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Lee’s office said.

On the first day of the visit, the two leaders will hold a summit, issue a joint statement and sign multiple memorandums of understanding, Wi said.

South Korea views Mongolia as a key partner given its reserves of critical minerals and as a neighbour that can contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula through its close ties with North Korea, Wi said. REUTERS