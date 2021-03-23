South Korea's President Moon Jae-in receives AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

South Korean President Moon Jae-in receives a shot of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at a public health facility in Seoul on March 23, 2021.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in receives a shot of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine at a public health facility in Seoul on March 23, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    46 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday (March 23) as he prepared to visit the United Kingdom for a G-7 summit in June, his office said.

Mr Moon, 68, attended a community clinic near his office in downtown Seoul with his wife and nine senior officials who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the summit as guests.

South Korea's health authorities began inoculating high-risk medical workers and the critically ill at the end of February, as it battles a third wave of Covid-19 outbreaks and aims to achieve herd immunity by November.

The government allowed those who are on a key public mission such as a diplomatic trip or military task to be vaccinated starting this month.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 