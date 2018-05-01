South Korea's President Moon asks UN to verify North's nuclear test site shutdown: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae In has asked the United Nations to help verify North Korea's planned shutdown of its nuclear test site, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday (May 1).

Moon made the request in a phone call on Tuesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Yonhap reported.

Several days before Friday's historic summit between Moon and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the North had promised to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site to "transparently guarantee" its dramatic commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.

Moon also asked the UN to monitor the implementation of his summit deal reached with Kim to turn the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) into a peace belt.

"I would like the U.N. to issue a declaration to support the Panmunjom Declaration via the General Assembly or the Security Council," Moon said.

The UN chief responded he's willing to cooperate on the issue as he hopes to help efforts to make peace take root in Korea, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui Kyeom said.

Guterres added he would assign a UN disarmament official to work with Seoul on the matter.