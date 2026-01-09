South Korea’s President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on Jan 13 and Jan 14 for a summit with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Mr Lee’s office said in a statement on Jan 9.

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on Jan 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said.

The leaders will attend diplomatic events together and Mr Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said.

The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea-Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Mr Lee’s office said. REUTERS