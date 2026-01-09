Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea’s President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is greeted by South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, October 31, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will also meet with South Korean residents in Japan.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on Jan 13 and Jan 14 for a summit with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Mr Lee’s office said in a statement on Jan 9.

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara City on Jan 13, followed by a dinner, where they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said.

The leaders will attend diplomatic events together and Mr Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents in Japan, it said.

The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea-Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Mr Lee’s office said. REUTERS

More on this topic
China’s Xi is testing Japan’s ties with Trump by escalating trade battle
Lack of moderate voices around Japan PM Sanae Takaichi sparks concern
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.