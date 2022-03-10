South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol faces myriad diplomatic challenges

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea went to the polls on Wednesday (March 9) to elect its new president, whose term will begin at the most challenging time for South Korea in recent history.

On the domestic front, the new administration of Mr Yoon Suk-yeol will need to wrestle with runaway housing prices, the coronavirus pandemic, gender and economic inequality, among many other pressing issues.

As pressing as these issues may be, the diplomatic situation facing Mr Yoon could have a long lasting impact on both South Korea and its place in the international community.

From North Korea's weapons programme, which many expect will escalate, to the United States-China rivalry, Seoul's feud with Japan and most recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the new administration is tasked with navigating difficult waters for the next five years.

Caught between Washington and Beijing

The outgoing President Moon Jae-in largely sought a middle ground between the US and China, avoiding picking sides between its security ally Washington and key trade partner Beijing.

But Mr Yoon faces an even more difficult balancing act, as Washington is pushing its allies for deeper ties against an increasingly assertive China, as outlined in its recently updated Indo-Pacific strategy.

The security alliance with the US will be important, especially as it tackles the North Korean nuclear issue. But how far Seoul is willing to align with Washington, such as on sensitive issues like Taiwan and joining the informal grouping of the Quad, will determine its ties with not only Washington, but also Beijing.

Seoul had to pay a heavy economic cost in 2017, when its decision to deploy a US anti-missile system on its soil rattled China, which views it as a threat to its national security. China hit back at Seoul with economic retaliation.

Since then, South Korea's relations with China still have not been fully restored, and anti-China sentiments among the Korean public continued to build.

Most recently, anti-China sentiment erupted again at the Beijing Winter Olympics, where a Chinese performer wore the traditional Korean attire, hanbok, at the opening ceremony. The public in South Korea viewed this as a form of cultural appropriation by Beijing. The disqualification of two South Korean short-track speedskaters, which allowed the Chinese skaters to win, flared up further anger.

Anti-China sentiment will need to be addressed by Mr Yoon, as China is South Korea's biggest trade partner as well as an important country in dealing with North Korea's denuclearisation.

Ukraine factor