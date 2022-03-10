South Korea's new president Yoon a political novice

SEOUL (AFP) - South Korea's new president-elect is a political novice who shot to public attention as a prosecutor for his uncompromising investigations into some of the country's most high-profile corruption scandals.

But conservative Mr Yoon Suk-yeol's hawkish stance on North Korea has drawn some controversy, while his misogynistic pledges and his insensitive remarks on issues ranging from poverty and the Ukraine crisis have been widely criticised.

And his lack of legislative experience could prove costly as he faces a Democratic Party-controlled National Assembly that will likely scrutinise his policies.

Born in Seoul in 1960, Mr Yoon studied law and went on to play a key role in convicting former president Park Geun-hye for abuse of power.

As the country's top prosecutor in 2019, he also indicted a top aide of outgoing President Moon Jae-in over fraud and bribery, in a case that tarnished the Moon administration's upstanding image.

This prompted the attention of the conservative opposition People Power party, which began courting him. He eventually won the party's primary and became their presidential candidate.

Mr Yoon "built his reputation as a fierce fighter against power abuse, not a conventional democratic leader who would value negotiation and comprise", said Stanford University's sociology professor Gi-Wook Shin.

Mr Yoon became the conservatives' icon because he was "seen as the best person to beat the Democratic Party candidate, despite his lack of political leadership experience", Prof Shin said.

"That does not bode well for Korean democracy as we may expect further polarisation," he added.

South Korea's politics is famously adversarial, analysts say, where presidents serve just a single term of five years.

Every living former leader has been jailed for corruption after leaving office.

Despite his role in Park's ousting, Mr Yoon fired up support among disgruntled conservative voters by offering a chance at "revenge" against Mr Moon - even going so far as to threaten to investigate Mr Moon for unspecified "irregularities".