South Korea’s Lee urges authorities to step up support as heatwave kills 16
- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged authorities to increase support as a heatwave has caused 16 deaths and is becoming a frequent extreme weather event.
- The Korea Meteorological Administration recorded the highest temperature in 122 years, 42.5°C in Yangsan, and issued the first-ever heatwave warning for Seoul and Gyeonggi.
- Lee called for a fundamental overhaul of the national crisis system and measures to protect people’s daily lives and inspect power systems amid rising air conditioning demand.
AI generated
SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Aug 4 urged the authorities to step up support for people affected by a record heatwave in the country, saying the death toll had risen to 16 and warning that extreme weather was becoming more frequent.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Lee called on officials to take necessary measures to protect the daily lives of people and inspect power systems as demand for air conditioning surges.
“We need to make efforts for a fundamental overhaul of the national crisis system, since this extreme weather is becoming normal,” he said.
The nation’s weather agency said Yangsan, a south-eastern inland city, had recorded a temperature of 42.5 deg C on Aug 2, the highest temperature measured in 122 years of weather observations.
The Korea Meteorological Administration also issued its first-ever heatwave warning for parts of Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi on Aug 3, extending this to the entire capital on Aug 4. REUTERS