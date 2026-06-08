South Korea’s Lee marks first year with vow to find new growth engines

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Lee Jae-myung said the government will devise a plan to effectively use the surplus tax revenues generated from the country’s semiconductor sector.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said his administration will unveil a large-scale investment project aimed at supporting a wider range of future growth engines while also preparing plans to leverage excess tax revenue generated by the semiconductor industry.

Speaking at a press conference marking the first anniversary of his presidency on June 8, Lee pledged to move beyond semiconductors for driving the nation’s economy by fostering world-leading competitiveness across a range of industries.

“Above all, the fruits of growth must not remain confined to a select few corporations, regions or sectors,” Lee said in prepared remarks.

The comments underscore Lee’s efforts to broaden South Korea’s industrial base at a time when booming semiconductor exports have become a key driver of economic growth and also a source of resentment among those who are not benefiting from it surging profits and bonuses.

Lee said the gains and opportunities generated by society as a whole should extend to small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups, spread across regions and sectors, and translate into tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.

The president said his government will soon unveil a large-scale investment project that would represent what he called a “fundamental transformation” of the nation’s growth strategy.

Lee also said the government will determine how to most effectively utilise surplus tax revenues generated by the semiconductor industry and ensure that the National Growth Fund fulfills its purpose of delivering “growth for all.”

Separately, Lee said his administration would seek concrete results from diplomatic and security initiatives including the revision of the Korea-US Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, the introduction of nuclear-powered submarines and efforts to restore wartime operational control ahead of schedule.

He also pledged to crack down on stock-price manipulation and property-related crimes as part of a broader effort to strengthen market order and eliminate unfair privileges. BLOOMBERG