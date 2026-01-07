South Korea’s Lee says he asked China’s Xi to play a mediating role on North Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Jan 7 that much progress had been made in restoring trust with Beijing, and that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to play a role in mediating Seoul’s efforts to engage North Korea.

Mr Lee, who held talks with Mr Xi this week , said the Chinese leader had noted that patience was needed when they discussed nuclear-armed North Korea.

Mr Lee was speaking to South Korean media in Shanghai, with his remarks relayed live on television.

The South Korean President said he laid out the efforts – so far without success – that Seoul had been making to engage North Korea in dialogue and improve relations, and asked Mr Xi to play a role to mediate for peace on the Korean peninsula.

“President Xi acknowledged our efforts so far and said patience is needed,” Mr Lee said.

The South Korean leader has been on a state visit to China, and his meeting with Mr Xi was their second in less than three months.

Mr Lee has sought to open a “new phase” in ties with China after several frosty years, and with South Korea’s popular cultural exports being shut out of the Chinese market owing to a dispute over a US missile defence system deployment in South Korea in 2017.

“President Xi said ‘talk is easy, but action is not so easy’,” Mr Lee said, as he talked about how building trust and respect between countries takes work.

Mr Lee said he had told Mr Xi that diplomatic relations are inherently complex when balancing each other’s key national interests, and added that he hoped recent tensions between Tokyo and Beijing could be resolved.

Mr Lee said South Korea considered its ties with Japan as important as its relations with China. REUTERS