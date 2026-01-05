South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung in Beijing, sees full restoration of China ties in 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Jan 5.

– South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Jan 5 that he wants to open a “new phase” for relations with China, after meeting with President Xi Jinping during Mr Lee’s first trip to Beijing since taking office in June.

“This summit will be an important opportunity to make 2026 the first year of full-scale restoration of Korea-China relations,” Mr Lee said. “I believe that efforts to develop the strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries into an irreversible trend of the times will continue.”

It was Mr Lee’s second meeting with Mr Xi in just two months, a sign of Beijing’s keen interest in boosting economic collaboration and tourism with Seoul as China’s relations with North-east Asia’s other big economy Japan have reached the lowest point in years in a dispute over policy towards Taiwan.

“More than 80 years ago, China and South Korea made tremendous national sacrifices and won the victory against Japanese militarism,” Mr Xi told Mr Lee, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

The two countries should “safeguard peace and stability in North-east Asia,” he added.

Hours before the visit, North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles , its first such launches in two months. Leader Kim Jong Un cited the need for Pyongyang to maintain a powerful nuclear deterrent.

Mr Xi, citing an “increasingly chaotic and complicated international situation”, said China and South Korea should make “correct strategic choices”.

His comments suggested China wants Seoul to side with Beijing rather than Washington over cross-strait relations with Taiwan, and respect Beijing’s position regarding the US seizure of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, said Professor Seok Byoung-hoon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

Cooperation agreements signed, economic expansion eyed

The two countries signed 15 agreements at the summit , according to South Korean and Chinese broadcasters, including documents on technology, intellectual property and transportation cooperation.

Mr Lee, elected in a snap election in June, has promised to strengthen ties with the United States without antagonising China, while seeking to reduce tensions with the North.

Beijing, for its part, has been seeking stronger ties with Seoul since a rupture with Japan, whose Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan.

China and South Korea “should look after each other’s core interests and major concerns, and insist on properly resolving differences through dialogue and consultation,” Mr Xi said in his meeting with Mr Lee.

Chinese and South Korean companies signed nine cooperation agreements , South Korea’s Trade Ministry said, naming Alibaba International, Lenovo and South Korean retailer Shinsegae among companies that signed deals.

Mr Lee arrived for his four-day state visit on Jan 4, along with a delegation of more than 200 South Korean business leaders including Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Y. Lee, SK group chairman Chey Tae-won, and Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Euisun Chung.

South Korea and China need to expand economic cooperation in artificial intelligence, President Lee said, and could also collaborate in consumer goods such as household goods, beauty, food products and cultural content such as movies, music, games and sports.

However, South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said in a radio interview on Jan 5 that Beijing was unlikely to lift an unofficial ban on Korean culture anytime soon.

China and South Korea are expected to discuss matters such as supply-chain investment, the digital economy and cultural exchanges during Mr Lee’s visit, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said. REUTERS