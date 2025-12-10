South Korea’s President calls for probe into links between religious group and politics
SEOUL – South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has called for an investigation into suspected illegal links between a religious group and politicians.
Mr Lee’s order should apply “no matter whether (a politician is from the) ruling or opposition party, a high or low position”, the presidential office said on Dec 10.
The statement did not specify the religious group.
During a live-streamed Cabinet meeting on Dec 9, Mr Lee said he ordered his ministers to consider ways to “disband religious groups that meddle in politics and do strange things with illegal funds”, and asked about how South Korea’s process to disband a religious group differed from Japan’s system.
Mr Lee’s spokesperson on Dec 9 said the President had not singled out a particular religious group.
Some politicians have said that Mr Lee's comments appeared to be directed at the Unification Church, whose
leader Han Hak-ja is on trialover allegations she bribed former first lady Kim Keon Hee in return for political favours.
The case is part of a string of investigations by special prosecutors into ousted former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim in the wake of his martial law order in December 2024.
s martial law order in December 2024.
Han has denied any wrongdoing.
A former Unification Church official told a special prosecutor that lawmakers in Mr Lee’s ruling party also received funds from the church, South Korean media has reported.
Police have been asked to investigate any contacts between ruling party members and the Unification Church, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Dec 9.
In Japan, a Tokyo district court ordered the dissolution of the Unification Church in March. The case has since gone to appeal. REUTERS