Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung ordered his ministers to consider ways to disband religious groups that meddle in politics.

SEOUL – South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has called for an investigation into suspected illegal links between a religious group and politicians.

Mr Lee’s ​order should apply “no matter whether (a politician is from the) ‍ruling or opposition party, a high or low position”, the presidential office said on ‍Dec 10.

The statement did not specify the religious group.

During a live-streamed Cabinet meeting on Dec 9 , Mr Lee said he ordered his ministers to consider ways to “disband religious groups that meddle in ‍politics and do strange things with illegal funds”, and asked about how South Korea’s ​process to disband a religious group ⁠differed from Japan’s system.

Mr Lee’s spokesperson on Dec 9 said the President had not singled out a particular religious group.

Some politicians have said that Mr Lee’s comments appeared to be directed at the Unification Church, ​whose leader Han Hak-ja is on trial over allegations she bribed former first lady Kim Keon ‌Hee in return for political favours.

The ​case is part of a string of investigations by special prosecutors into ousted former president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim in the wake of hi s martial law order in December 2024 .

Han has denied any wrongdoing.

A former Unification Church official told a special prosecutor that lawmakers in Mr Lee’s ruling party also received funds from the c hurc h, South Korean ‍media has reported.

Police have been asked to investigate any contacts between ruling party ​members and the Unification Church, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Dec 9 .

In Japan, ‌a Tokyo district court ordered the dissolution of the Unification Church in March. The case has since gone to appeal. REUTERS