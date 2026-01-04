Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korea’s Lee begins China state visit after North fires missiles

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (above) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the trip for their second meeting in just two months.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

SHANGHAI – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung began a state visit to China on Jan 4, hoping to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula hours after rival North Korea

launched ballistic missiles

.

The visit, Mr Lee’s first to China since taking office in June, comes amid heightened global tensions after Pyongyang’s aggressive display, on the heels of the US attack on Venezuela.

Mr Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip for their second meeting in just two months, an unusually short interval that, analysts say, signals China’s keen interest in boosting economic collaboration and tourism as its

relations with neighbouring Japan have sunk

to the lowest point in years.

Beijing was incensed when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested in November that Tokyo

could take military action if Beijing attacked Taiwan

. China claims the democratically governed island as its own - an assertion rejected by Taiwan’s government.

Jan 4’s missile launches by North Korea represent “a message to China to deter closer ties with South Korea and to counter China’s stance on denuclearisation”, said Profesosr Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

Mr Lee arrived in Beijing with a delegation that includes more than 200 South Korean business leaders to start a four-day state visit to China, Chinese state news broadcaster CCTV reported.

China and South Korea are expected to discuss matters such as supply chain investment, the digital economy and cultural exchanges during Mr Lee’s visit, CCTV said. REUTERS

