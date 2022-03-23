South Korea's incoming leader refuses to work out of Blue House

SEOUL - South Korean presidents have for the past 70 years lived and worked in the Blue House, which is located at the foot of a mountain north of Seoul.

Things are about to change. Fulfilling a campaign promise to get closer to the people and move out of the secluded location, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announced on Sunday (March 20) that he would work instead from the building housing the Ministry of National Defence - in the Yongsan district, about 6km south of the presidential mansion.

He had criticised the Blue House as a symbol of an "imperial presidency" and said he planned to decentralise it.

But the decision to relocate has run into opposition with Mr Yoon's transition team and the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration at loggerheads.

Mr Moon's office on Monday warned that a hurried move could "cause a security vacuum and confusion", as it would involve the relocation of three separate bodies - the Defence Ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Blue House crisis management centre - before Mr Yoon's inauguration on May 10.

"Now is the time to unite security capabilities, as the security crisis on the Korean peninsula is escalating," said Mr Moon's spokesman Park Soo-hyun, referring to North Korea's accelerated pace of missile testing in recent months.

The Moon administration and Mr Yoon's transition team are also said to be at odds over other issues such as the pardon of former president Lee Myung-bak and appointments to key portfolios. As a result, a meeting between Mr Moon and Mr Yoon, who represent opposing political camps, was cancelled at the last minute.

The ruling Democratic Party has also criticised Mr Yoon's decision on the Blue House, calling it hasty and absurd.

Some members of the party noted that the Defence Ministry was also located in a secluded spot due to security reasons and was no more accessible than the Blue House, while others questioned if the decision was made on the advice of shamans ostensibly because it brought bad luck to its occupants.

Many South Korean presidents who used the mansion in the past have come to a sorry end - from impeachment to suicide, assassination and a life behind bars.

Once part of the ancient royal palace during the Goryeo (918-1392) and Joseon (1392-1910) eras, the Blue House compound was occupied by the head of Japan's government during colonial times (1910-1945) and then South Korea's first president in 1948.

Its distant location has often led to criticism that the president lives in an ivory tower and is out of touch with the people.