South Korea’s heatwave to continue until early August

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People walking along a shopping street in the Myeongdong area of Seoul on July 24.

SEOUL – South Korea can expect high daytime and nighttime temperatures until early in August , with July 27’s temperature projected to reach 39 deg C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a heatwave emergency warning for several south-eastern regions, including the cities of Gyeongsan, Pohang and Gyeongju; the North Gyeongsang Province counties of Goryeong and Cheongdo; the cities of Yangsan, Gimhae and Miryang; the South Gyeongsang Province counties of Euiryeong, Haman, Changnyeong and Hapcheon; and the Daegu metropolis.

The heatwave emergency warning is the highest of the new three-tiered system implemented in 2026 and is issued when the temperature is expected to reach 38 deg C or higher after remaining above 35 deg C for two consecutive days. It is also issued when the apparent temperature is forecast to be at least 38 deg C.

Temperatures in Seoul and Incheon are expected to be as high as 33 deg C on July 27 , with Gwangju and Busan expecting highs of 35 deg C.

The daily high is expected to be between 31 deg C and 37 deg C for most regions, with the apparent temperature rising to at least 33 deg C.

High temperatures to persist for over a week

Similarly high temperatures are expected across the country for the time being, according to the weather authorities.

The KMA projected morning temperatures to be between 24 deg C and 26 deg C, while daytime temperatures are expected to be between 32 deg C and 39 deg C until Aug 6.

“Tropical nights and the heatwave will continue at least until early next month,” the KMA said in its forecast.

Tropical nights occur when the overnight low between 6pm and 9am remains at or above 25 deg C.

The peninsula can expect some rain in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, northern North Gyeongsang Province and some parts of North and South Chungcheong Provinces.

However, the rainfall will only have a temporary effect on bringing temperatures down, the KMA said.

Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the East Sea and the West Sea until July 28 , along with heavy fog. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK