South Korea’s hair-loss insurance proposal sparks backlash

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The debate centres on whether male-pattern hair loss, a common form of androgenetic alopecia, should be covered by the country’s public health insurance system.

SEOUL – South Korea is weighing whether to extend national health insurance coverage to common hair-loss treatments, a proposal that has sparked growing backlash from doctors and patient advocacy groups.

The debate centres on whether male-pattern hair loss, a common form of androgenetic alopecia, should be covered by the country’s public health insurance system, which is designed to prioritise medically necessary treatment.

Health and Welfare Minister Jung Eun-kyeong recently named expanded insurance coverage for hair-loss treatment as one of the government’s policy priorities for the second half of 2026. The Health Ministry is considering initially extending coverage to younger adults, citing concerns that hair loss can have significant social and psychological consequences for people entering the job market.

The discussion gained momentum after Lee Jae Myung said in 2025 that hair loss, once viewed primarily as a cosmetic issue, is now “a matter of survival”, affecting quality of life and social opportunities.

The proposal, however, has drawn criticism from medical experts who argue that public health insurance should focus on serious illnesses and treatments with clear medical necessity.

“Public insurance coverage is justified by medical need, not by whether people feel they deserve to get back what they paid into the system,” Chung Jae-hoon, a professor of preventive medicine at Korea University College of Medicine, wrote on social media.

“Male-pattern hair loss caused by ageing and genetics is not a disease that threatens life or bodily function,” he said. “If hair-loss treatment is covered, people will inevitably ask why treatments for poor eyesight, wrinkles or age spots are not.”

Chung also argued that many treatments with stronger evidence of cost-effectiveness, including some adult vaccinations and obesity medications, remain outside the national insurance system.

According to his estimates, expanding insurance coverage for hair-loss medications could cost anywhere from 100 billion won (S$84 million) to 700 billion won annually, depending on the scope of coverage and patient demand.

Kim Hyun-cheol, a professor at Yonsei University College of Medicine, also criticised the proposal, saying most health policy experts would oppose it because it conflicts with the core purpose of national health insurance.

“There are still patients with rare diseases and severe illnesses who face enormous financial burdens because innovative treatments remain outside insurance coverage or are subject to strict reimbursement standards,” Kim wrote online.

Patient advocacy groups have also voiced concerns.

The Korea Alliance of Patients Organisation called the proposal “a dangerous populist policy” that could undermine the principles guiding the national health insurance system.

“It is difficult to justify prioritising insurance spending on a condition that does not directly threaten life while reimbursement for treatments for serious diseases is often delayed due to funding constraints,” the group said in a statement.

The controversy has attracted particular attention because South Korea’s national health insurance system rarely covers conditions regarded as primarily cosmetic. Current coverage is generally limited to certain medical forms of hair loss, such as alopecia areata, while common male-pattern hair loss remains excluded.

Critics argue that opening the door to hair-loss coverage could trigger demands for public support for other conditions that sit at the boundary between medical treatment and appearance-related concerns, including obesity drugs and growth hormone treatments.

The debate comes as concerns grow over the long-term sustainability of South Korea’s health insurance finances. Government projections show the system’s reserve funds, which stood at a record 30.2 trillion won in 2025, could be depleted by 2033 as the population ages and healthcare spending rises.

The Health Ministry plans to hold a public policy forum on July 4 as part of a broader consultation process. Any proposal would ultimately require approval from the Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee before coverage could be expanded. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK