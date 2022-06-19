South Korea's former presidential office turns into concert venue, tourist hot spot

SEOUL - For seven decades, South Koreans could only see the iconic blue tiled roof of their president's office from afar.

Cheong Wa Dae, also named the Blue House because of its distinctive roof, was a heavily-guarded place shrouded from view by lush trees.

But last month, it was vacated and "returned to the people" as newly-inaugurated South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol promised.

The sprawling 250,000 sq m compound is now getting a new lease of life as a concert venue and tourist hot spot.

K-pop star Rain staged a solo concert there last Friday (June 17) as part of a new Netflix show, becoming the first to do so.

A new "Visit Korean Heritage" campaign lists the Blue House as one of 10 must-visit sites for tourists and has planned promotional activities such as a concert in August and a digital media art show in October.

Open to the public from May 10, the Blue House has drawn more than 770,000 visitors in a month, all curious for a glimpse into the life of their former leaders.

Key attractions include the main office building, the official residence inside a hanok (Korean traditional house), the state guest house, and a garden boasting 120 species of trees, many of them planted by former presidents.

Blogger Kim Min-so was one of those who witnessed the "opening of the Blue House in a moment of history".

"I've only seen the Blue House on television before," she wrote on her blog. "Seeing it in real life for the first time, I could feel how majestic it is."