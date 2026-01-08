South Korea’s First Lady pitches K-Beauty in Shanghai amid cultural thaw

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung (left) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (2nd from left) take a selfie with China's President Xi Jinping (2nd from right) and his wife Peng Liyuan on Jan 5.

SHANGHAI — South Korea’s First Lady Kim Hea Kyung on Jan 7 stepped into a showcase of Korean beauty brands, a pitch to Chinese consumers and platforms as Seoul bets President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit will help revive exports.

Ms Kim visited K-Beauty Glow Week in Shanghai at the Shanghai Propaganda Poster Art Center, the showcase intended to highlight the competitiveness of promising Korean cosmetics companies and help pave their entry into the Chinese market.

Around 50 small and midsize brands took part, spanning cleansing, skin care, makeup and hair products, under the theme “K-beauty from morning to night”.

Stopping at booth after booth, Ms Kim tried lip butter, hair essence and lip-and-cheek tints, chatting with on-site staff and brand representatives. Ms Kim also made the case for K-beauty’s appeal to Chinese consumers alongside Wanghong — China’s social-media influencers.

For almost a decade, Korean pop culture and consumer brands have faced unofficial barriers in China — often described as a “Hallyu ban” — after South Korea deployed a US THAAD missile defence system in 2017.

There was no formal embargo on Korean content or products. But a web of non-tariff obstacles — from blocked celebrity endorsements to delays in hygiene approvals and customs clearance — combined with disrupted distribution networks and a collapse in group tourism, leaving Korean beauty exports in what many described as a de facto freeze.

Against that backdrop, the Shanghai event’s visible local backing and heavy online promotion were widely read as a sign that constraints may be easing, particularly after the leaders of South Korea and China agreed at their second summit in Beijing on Jan 5 to work toward a gradual reopening of cultural and content exchanges.

Cheong Wa Dae reiterated that the two governments had agreed to broaden practical economic cooperation beyond manufacturing to include consumer goods and services with Mr Lee’s four-day state visit to China from Jan 4 to 8 as a catalyst.

At the event, First Lady Kim leaned into the role of pitchwoman.

“One of the defining features of Korean cosmetics is just how diverse they are,” she said. “There are different products depending on skin type, age and season, and the colors are very diverse as well.”

Sampling a royal-jelly lip balm, she offered an improvised endorsement: “I drink a little honey water every morning, and I think applying this product could be very good for your health as well.”

The day’s most talked-about moment came during Ms Kim’s exchange with wanghong including Cao Lu, a former K-pop idol who has reinvented herself as an influencer with a large online following.

Asked what sets K-beauty apart, Ms Kim said its strength lies in how quickly brands respond to consumers.

“Koreans — especially women — are very sensitive about cosmetics because skin varies so much,” she said. “K-beauty products are diverse, tailored to different skin types and seasons, and developed to respond quickly to what consumers want. Put simply, it’s about trends and variety.”

Standing at a pink, round display table with livestream hosts and brand officials, Ms Kim addressed viewers directly, glancing toward a smartphone held up by an influencer.

“Even if you can’t come to Korea in person, you can still buy and use Korean cosmetics here in China,” she said, glancing at the smartphone through which Cao was livestreaming to Chinese viewers.

Then came a personal aside that quickly ricocheted across Chinese social media.

“When my husband, the president, comes home from work, we do a sheet mask every day,” she said. “They really offer great value for the price.”

In a separate exchange with another Chinese influencer, Ms Kim responded to calls for more such events with a promise: “We’ll work to create many more opportunities.” THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK