South Korea's First Lady Kim Keon-hee fans controversy again

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife, Ms Kim Keon-hee, has begun official activities, and so have the controversies.

Ms Kim, who has been targeted by the opposition since Mr Yoon first entered politics, came under renewed attack after paying tribute to late president Roh Moo-hyun while being accompanied by acquaintances, prompting speculations that Mr Yoon may revive the office in charge of first lady affairs that he removed.

When Ms Kim visited Roh's grave in Bongha Village, South Gyeongsang Province, on Monday (June 13), controversy grew online over the people who accompanied her.

One of them is said to be a close friend of Ms Kim. Another two were former employees of Covana Contents, the art exhibition company founded and operated by Ms Kim, and were recently hired by the presidential office.

Her friend was covered by the official security of the Presidential Security Service, and went through a background check.

Photos of Ms Kim's visit had gone viral, with some online even claiming that her "close friend" was a shaman. The presidential office on Tuesday denied the claims, saying the woman in question is a professor of dance at Chungnam National University. As an adjunct teacher, her profile is not posted on the university website.

The Democratic Party condemned Ms Kim's choice of entourage to the official event, and raised concerns of a repeat of the scandal caused by former president Park Geun-hye's confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who had interfered with government policy and important state affairs.

In a written statement Tuesday, party spokesman Cho Oh-seop called for a clear answer to explain why Ms Kim's friend had accompanied the First Lady and what her role was.

The President stated that the woman who accompanied Ms Kim is "an old friend" of his wife's.

"When she went to meet with Kwon Yang-sook (late Roh's wife), she brought some bread, and the bread was heavy so she accompanied (Kim)," Mr Yoon said on Wednesday.

"Bonghwa Village is a place anyone can go," he added.

Ms Kim's recent moves contrast with the low profile she kept throughout the presidential campaign.

She was embroiled in various allegations, including that she lied about her educational background and career in job interviews, and was accused of being involved in a stock price manipulation scheme. She has apologised in public and said she would only "assist" Mr Yoon behind the scenes.