South Korea’s ex-president Yoon sentenced to life in prison over insurrection in martial law case

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The verdict by the Seoul Central District Court was the most consequential yet for former President Yoon Suk Yeol (centre).

SEOUL – A South Korean court on Feb 19 sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison over leading an insurrection during his botched attempt to place the country under martial law in December 2024.

The verdict by the Seoul Central District Court was the most consequential yet for the 65-year-old ousted leader, whose attempt to impose emergency rule in December 2024 triggered a national political crisis and tested the resilience of the country’s democratic institutions.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty in January, saying that “his unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law undermined the function of the National Assembly and the Election Commission... actually destroying the liberal democratic constitutional order”.

Under South Korean law, masterminding an insurrection carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment.

South Korea last handed down a death sentence in 2016, but has not executed anyone since 1997.

Yoon is expected to appeal against the Feb 19 ruling and can again challenge any appellate court decision at the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Feb 12, former interior minister Lee Sang-min was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges that included playing a key role in the insurrection relating to Yoon’s declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Former prime minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in jail on Jan 21 for similar charges.

Lee and Han are the first two ministers of Yoon’s Cabinet to be sentenced for their role in the martial law declaration.

Yoon, who faces eight trial proceedings, received a five-year jail sentence in January in a separate trial on charges including obstructing attempts by the authorities to arrest him following his martial law declaration. He has appealed against the ruling. REUTERS