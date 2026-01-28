South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee to learn verdict in corruption case

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – A South Korean court will pass judgment on Jan 28 in the case of former first lady Kim Keon Hee, with prosecutors demanding a 15-year prison term over alleged stock fraud and corruption.

Controversy has long surrounded the 53-year-old Kim and accusations of corruption, influence peddling and even academic fraud dominated her husband Yoon Suk Yeol’s time in office.

Both are now in custody – Yoon for actions taken during his disastrous declaration of martial law in December 2024 and its chaotic aftermath, and Kim for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts from the cult-like Unification Church.

She was also accused of accepting lavish bribes from businesses and politicians totalling more than US$200,000 (S$250,000) – including two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of that sect.

Prosecutors in December 2025 said Kim had “stood above the law” and colluded with the religious sect to undermine “the constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state”.

Prosecutor Min Joong-ki also said South Korea’s institutions were “severely undermined by abuses of power” committed by Kim.

She has also been accused of meddling in parliamentary elections.

The former first lady has denied all the charges, claiming the allegations were “deeply unjust” in her final testimony i n December 2025 .

But she has also apologised for “causing trouble despite being a person of no importance”.

“When I consider my role and the responsibilities entrusted to me, it seems clear that I have made many mistakes,” she said in December 2025.

The ruling is expected to begin around 2pm , with sentencing to follow if she is found guilty on any charges.

Dogged by scandal

A self-professed animal lover known internationally for her work campaigning for South Korea to ban dog meat, Kim’s scandals frequently overshadowed her husband’s domestic political agenda.

In 2023, hidden camera footage appeared to show Kim accepting a US$2,200 luxury handbag in what was later dubbed the “Dior bag scandal” , further dragging down Yoon’s already dismal approval ratings.

The scandal contributed to a stinging defeat for Yoon’s party in general elections in April 2024, as it failed to win back a parliamentary majority.

Yoon vetoed three opposition-backed Bills to investigate allegations against Kim, including the Dior bag case, with the last veto in November 2024.

A week later, he declared martial law.

Kim’s court appearance comes days after former prime minister Han Duck-soo was sentenced to 23 years in prison – eight years longer than prosecutors demanded – for aiding and abetting Yoon’s suspension of civilian rule.

“Given what has happened to former prime minister Han, Kim is likely to receive at least 10 years in prison, even if we are talking very conservatively,” political commentator Park Sang-byung told AFP.

“Once Kim’s trial concludes, the Unification Church will not be able to operate as it used to – a special investigation is very likely under way.”

The probe into Kim also led to the arrest of Han Hak-ja , leader of the Unification Church, which claims 10 million followers worldwide and runs a vast business empire.

A Seoul court will additionally sentence top lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, also accused of taking bribes from the sect, on Jan 28 . AFP