South Korea’s escaped wolf becomes local sensation, inspiring merch and zoo vlog

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The city is reportedly considering developing a wolf character as its mascot.

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SEOUL - Neukgu, the male wolf in South Korea that briefly escaped from a zoo in Daejeon, has become a local sensation, drawing widespread attention since his return on April 17.

A video of Neukgu eating meat, posted to Daejeon O-World theme park’s Instagram account on April 20 , had racked up more than 1.2 million views and 41,600 likes as of press time, reflecting strong public interest in the animal’s recovery.

In the minute-long clip, the wolf is seen resting in isolation and settling into his meal, while remaining alert to his surroundings.

The zoo began posting daily health updates on Instagram from April 18, a day after Neukgu’s return. As requests for real-time updates and video footage grew, it released the video clip.

According to the zoo, Neukgu ate 1.16kg of a special meal – a mix of beef and ground chicken – at around 2pm on A pril 20 , up from 650g on the day he returned.

The theme park said Neukgu is steadily recovering and regaining his appetite, adding that it will continue to focus on the animal’s recovery while asking for continued public support.

As interest in the wolf continues to grow, Daejeon is reportedly considering developing a wolf character as a city mascot.

The buzz has also spilled into local businesses.

A bakery in Daejeon began selling a chocolate-cream pastry stamped with the wolf’s face, dubbed Neukgu Bread, on April 18 .

The product quickly sold out, with 50 loaves prepared on A pril 19 gone within seconds.

Initially priced at 2,500 won (S$2) , the bread rose by 300 won within a day. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK