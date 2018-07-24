South Korea's defence ministry to reduce guard posts along border with North: Yonhap report

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's defence ministry said on Tuesday (July 24) it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on its border with North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry said in a report to a parliamentary committee it plans to reduce some guard post troops and equipment as a preliminary test, and would then consider expanding the reduction, in order to realise an agreement to "transform the demilitarised zone into a peace zone" made at an inter-Korean summit in April, Yonhap said.

The defence ministry did not have any immediate comment about the report.