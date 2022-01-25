South Korea's daily Covid-19 count tops 8,000 for first time amid Omicron spread

The new record came amid the spread of Omicron, which became the dominant coronavirus variant in the country last week. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea's daily count of new Covid-19 cases topped 8,000 for the first time on Tuesday (Jan 25), as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite the recent extension of strict social distancing rules to slow infection.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 8,571 cases for Monday, exceeding the previous high posted in mid-December of 7,848.

