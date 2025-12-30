South Korea’s Cabinet green-lights fake news Bill, insurrection tribunal

The National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party, passes an anti-fake news bill during a plenary session in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec 24, 2025.

South Korea’s Cabinet on Dec 30 approved the promulgation of a Bill aimed at combating fake news by allowing those targeted by false information online to seek punitive damages of up to five times the losses suffered.

The Cabinet also greenlit the launch of special tribunals dedicated to crimes related to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law imposition in December 2024. Following promulgation, at least four special tribunals will be established — two under the Seoul Central District Court and the other two under the Seoul High Court.

Both measures were considered contentious, as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea unilaterally passed the Bills in parliament last week without the consent of opposition parties. Liberal parties, including the Democratic Party, joined forces to override the main opposition People Power Party’s attempts to block the two Bills through filibusters.

In particular, the fake news Bill set to take effect in July — a revision to the Information and Communications Network Act — was approved despite calls for President Lee Jae Myung to veto it during the Cabinet meeting he convened.

According to the government, the Bill allows punitive damages against media outlets and channels that spread false information for financial gain. The exact outlets subject to this penalty would be determined by presidential decree and legislative work by the Korea Media and Communications Commission, a state media watchdog.

The promulgated Bill also toughens criminal punishment for defamation through false information, raising the maximum fine to 70 million won (S$62,240) from the previous 50 million won. The clause on the maximum jail term of seven years will remain unchanged. The level of punishment for defamation by stating facts — up to three-year prison term or 30 million won fine — will also remain intact, despite Mr Lee’s instruction in November to remove the clause.

People Power Party Floor Leader Rep. Song Eon-seog said Dec 30 morning that the party will weigh all available options if Mr Lee fails to veto the two Bills, including filing complaints with the Constitutional Court.

Following the meeting, People Power Party lawmakers who are members of the National Assembly’s Science and ICT committee said in a joint statement that the ruling party and the president are “putting a muzzle on people’s mouth by curbing freedom of expression,” while saying it was the liberal bloc that had enjoyed the benefits of spreading groundless rumors in the name of freedom of expression under the conservative administration.

The Bills were approved at the first Cabinet meeting held at the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound since its official relocation back from a site in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Dec 29. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK