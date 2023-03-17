South Koreans remain cautious over ‘new era’ of ties with Japan

SEOUL - South Koreans remain cautious over the dramatic progress made in less than two weeks of Japan turning from “frenemy” to “bestie”.

The leaders of the two countries on Thursday hailed a new era of bilateral ties, which had been strained for years over historic disputes.

They agreed to bolster cooperation in the fields of security, economy and culture between the two countries.

The agreements were forged during a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The summit came just 10 days after South Korea unveiled a deal with Japan.

On March 6, the Korean government said it would have a Seoul-backed foundation to compensate victims of wartime forced labour, turning away from the supreme court’s ruling that ordered two Japanese companies to pay.

The deal and the summit that followed shortly appear to have provided a watershed moment for the two countries.

But some say Mr Yoon should have considered national sentiments towards Japan, as many still demand a proper apology for the country’s wartime atrocities.

Others, however, view the summit as a breakthrough in mending frayed ties and moving towards the future.

“I don’t understand why the Korean government is taking such a low profile in this process with Japan,” said a 40-year-old restaurant owner in Seoul. “The government should not ignore the victims and the nation’s feelings,” she said.

Ms Kim Ga-hui, 19, also said the Korean government seems to be sweeping unresolved historic disputes under the rug.

She said she believes such agreements made without apologies from Japan would only lead to further conflict in the future.

“Even if the Korea-Japan talks were successful, it can only be viewed critically because it is considered a wrong meeting from the start,” she said.

“Criticism of (South Korea’s offer of establishing a Seoul-backed foundation to compensate victims) is continuing in Korea. The president should try to understand the people’s thoughts before making a move.”