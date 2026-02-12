Straitstimes.com header logo

South Koreans are shunning dangerous shipbuilding jobs envied by Trump

US President Donald Trump with South Korea President Lee Jae Myung on Oct 29, 2025.

US President Donald Trump with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Oct 29, 2025.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korea has promised to help “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again”, pitching its world-leading shipyards to President Donald Trump as a model to revive US manufacturing and create desirable blue-collar jobs.

But in reality, the sector is reliant on low-paid migrants and plagued by a high accident rate. Shipbuilding is among the country’s most dangerous industries, killing dozens of people each year and prompting more South Korean workers to shun those jobs – a growing problem for the country’s leader, Mr Lee Jae Myung.

See more on

South Korea

Donald Trump

Maritime and shipping

