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South Korean singer IU targeted in online trolling over election disruption

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K-idol IU's social media has been flooded with requests that she pay for food for demonstrators.

South Korean singer and actress IU's social media has been flooded with requests to pay for food for demonstrators.

PHOTO: IU/FACEBOOK

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SEOUL – South Korean singer and actress IU has been targeted by online comments urging her to support protesters following election disruptions, in what some describe as coordinated online trolling.

Her social media account has recently been flooded with comments requesting that she pay for coffee and snacks for demonstrators who have gathered to protest against a ballot paper shortage incident during the local elections on June 3.

Some users cited IU’s previous actions, when she provided prepaid food and drinks for attendees of a rally calling for former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.

Her recent posts have been inundated with hundreds of similar requests, which some observers say amount to harassment.

IU’s agency has not issued an official statement on the matter. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.